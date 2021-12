Zendaya was forced to lean on director Sam Levinson for inspiration as she filmed the second season of HBO's latest hit, Euphoria.

During an interview with British Vogue, the 25-year-old actress opened up about channelling her character Rue's struggles with addiction, noting that she was probably “the most sober person you could ask to play this part."

"I can only understand it to an extent, and then I have to lean on Sam," Zendaya explained of filming Rue's more difficult moments on the show.