Kaia Gerber's Online Book Club Takes Hollywood By Storm

During the pandemic last year, many people got creative, from Salma Hayek working out to Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio show on Instagram Live. One person we didn't see coming was Kaia Gerber, as the 20-year-old started an unexpected online book club. Reading culture in Hollywood isn't very popular, but it's picking up again because of the young model.

Since its commencement in 2020, Kaia's book club has reviewed several notable classics and New York Bestsellers including Emily Ratajkowski's autobiography My Body. She announces the titles for the month to her 7.3 million followers, then does the review on Instalive.