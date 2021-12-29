Betty White Shares Secrets Of A Happy Life Ahead Of 100th Birthday

Actress and television personality Betty White will be turning 100-years-old next month.

During her nine-decade-long television career, she has set a Guinness record for having the “Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (Female)."

Born on January 17, 1922, in Illinois, United States, Betty has worked in more than 30 movies and various TV shows ever since she joined the industry.

Owing to her skills, she has received eight Emmy awards in different categories. She was a Television Hall of Fame inductee in 1985, while she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since Betty will be turning 100 next month, she has recently opened up about some of her life secrets and has shared pearls of wisdom with her fans.

