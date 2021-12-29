Betty White Shares Secrets Of A Happy Life Ahead Of 100th Birthday

TV
Sarah Haider

Actress and television personality Betty White will be turning 100-years-old next month.

During her nine-decade-long television career, she has set a Guinness record for having the “Longest TV Career for an Entertainer (Female)."

Born on January 17, 1922, in Illinois, United States, Betty has worked in more than 30 movies and various TV shows ever since she joined the industry.

Owing to her skills, she has received eight Emmy awards in different categories. She was a Television Hall of Fame inductee in 1985, while she also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since Betty will be turning 100 next month, she has recently opened up about some of her life secrets and has shared pearls of wisdom with her fans.

Continue reading to find out what Betty has to say about life.

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Betty_White_1988_Emmy_Awards.jpg

For Betty, the key to living a happy and healthy life is not taking things too seriously and always leaving some room for humor and comedy.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine just a month before hitting a century, “The Golden Girls” star talked about an ideal diet and jokingly said that to live a long life, one must avoid everything green.

“I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working,” she said.

The 99-year-old star also shed light on the importance of good health and the impact it has on a person’s mood, saying that she is “lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

Staying Positive

Shutterstock | 842284

Dwelling too much on the negative aspects of life could have detrimental effects on a person’s mental and physical well-being, and Betty White seems to have internalized this fact quite well.

According to PEOPLE, the actress talked about having an optimistic approach towards life and said looking at the bright side of things is one of her secrets to living such a long life.

“I got [my optimism] from my mom, and that never changed. I always find the positive,” she said.

'Don't Complain'

Shutterstock | 842284

Another golden life rule that Betty thinks is essential to living a long life is to be content with the things one has instead of focusing on the have-nots.

Back in 2018, Betty had told Parade magazine that to live happily and more healthfully, one has to enjoy life.

She also suggested people stop complaining about everything.

“Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look,” she had told the publication.

Finding Hobbies

Shutterstock | 842245

According to a study, staying idle and not doing anything productive can wreak havoc on a person’s mental health.

As explained by Health Shots, “sedentary behaviour can increase the risk of anxiety.”

That doesn’t seem to be the case with Betty, who – despite living a quiet life in Los Angeles – keeps herself busy with some of her favorite activities. This seems to be another one of Betty's secrets to living a long life.

According to Insider, Betty spends her time “doing crossword puzzles, playing card games, watching "Jeopardy" and animal documentaries, and playing golf.”

