Bethenny Frankel took to her Instagram page amid a winter getaway with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn Casey Hoppy, and shared a couple of makeup free selfies with her fans and followers.

"When we need a wake up, no makeup selfie…. #nofilter," Frankel began in the caption of her December 23 photo, which featured the 51-year-old former Real Housewives of New York City cast member smiling in a large jacket with a gray beanie.

Frankel also shared a zoomed in selfie with the post.