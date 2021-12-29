Take A Look Back At Four Times Zendaya's Monochrome Outfits Wowed Us In 2021

Queen of the Red Carpet, Covergirl, CFDA Icon of the Year, and now the youngest Highest Grossing Star of 2021, Zendaya didn't come to play! The Euphoria actress continues breaking records in Hollywood, both on film and fashion. Combing through her Instagram feed, you'd understand why she deserves the CFDA fashion icon award.

Her red carpet looks leave memorable imprints in our memories, just like her mesmerizing smile and insanely beautiful long legs. Here's a look back on four times Zendaya wowed us in monochrome outfits.

Green With Envy

Zendaya's April monochrome outfit left us green with envy as she stunted her famous toned legs in an emerald double-breasted mini blazer dress. See the snap below.

Leaning against a navy blue wall backdrop, the color pop in Znedaya's style is unmistakable as the Dune star stares intently at the camera. Matching glittery emerald green pumps envelop her feet as she captions, "I guess I'll put it here too."

Trusted Hollywood stylist Law Roach never misses on Zendaya's style. The Bvgalri get-up gives business casual, as it doesn't erode her youth even though she looks professional. The young actress looks every bit of the boss that she is!

Crazy In Love

Shutterstock | 2914948

One thing Zendaya would do is pay homage! Her risqué cut-out purple chiffon dress is reminiscent of mega superstar Beyonce Knowles-Carter's Crazy In Love outfit. The actress infuses her style in the dress, adding a thigh-high slit to show off her goddess legs clad in purple sandal heels.

Wearing her Lancôme makeup, Bvlgari jewelry, and hair tied back in a low ponytail, Zendaya reminded us why she starred in the Disney hit TV series Shake It Up. The dress takes us back to 2003, as she confirms in her caption that she did a "full choreo in the backyard."

Wet, Nude, and Sexy

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Zendaya_MTV_Awards_2.jpg

Following her promotion for worldwide phenomenon Dune in September, Zendaya again stole the red carpet in her wet work illusion leather high-slit nude dress. The design, color, and details arrested the internet's attention and had fans buzzing for weeks. The Christian Louboutin nude stilettos and two-toned Bvlgari jewelry elevated the look to the next level.

The monochrome combination blended flawlessly as the Dune actress strutted her stuff on the carpet. Hair laid back, with smoky eye makeup, you can feel her eyes burn into you through the 10 million likes on the post.

Birthday Brown

Shutterstock | 2914948

Zendaya's chocolate brown Valentino mini dress and matching Louboutin stilettos in September was a dream. The birthday look captured her essence perfectly, as she stood tall in her bubble dress with exaggerated puff sleeves. Zendaya's slender figureand silky-smooth caramel skin stand perfectly in contrast to the brown shade.

As the year closes for a new chapter, we look forward to more monochrome ensembles or even a new style if she would.

