Take A Look Back At Four Times Zendaya's Monochrome Outfits Wowed Us In 2021

Queen of the Red Carpet, Covergirl, CFDA Icon of the Year, and now the youngest Highest Grossing Star of 2021, Zendaya didn't come to play! The Euphoria actress continues breaking records in Hollywood, both on film and fashion. Combing through her Instagram feed, you'd understand why she deserves the CFDA fashion icon award.
Her red carpet looks leave memorable imprints in our memories, just like her mesmerizing smile and insanely beautiful long legs. Here's a look back on four times Zendaya wowed us in monochrome outfits.