Take A Look Back At Four Times Zendaya's Monochrome Outfits Wowed Us In 2021

Zendaya's April monochrome outfit left us green with envy as she stunted her famous toned legs in an emerald double-breasted mini blazer dress. See the snap below.

Leaning against a navy blue wall backdrop, the color pop in Znedaya's style is unmistakable as the Dune star stares intently at the camera. Matching glittery emerald green pumps envelop her feet as she captions, "I guess I'll put it here too."

Trusted Hollywood stylist Law Roach never misses on Zendaya's style. The Bvgalri get-up gives business casual, as it doesn't erode her youth even though she looks professional. The young actress looks every bit of the boss that she is!