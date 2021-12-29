Look Back At The Flirty Red Carpet Looks Anna Kendrick Served In 2021

It isn’t often Anna Kendrick shares her playful yet chic style with her 19.4 million Instagram followers. The Pitch Perfect star likes to separate her private life from her work, and we respect her decision. That's why we’re always delighted and grateful for the few glimpses we get into her rather interesting life.

Anna graced a few awards shows as a recipient and red carpet for her show Love Life this year, and she shared some candid shots of her beautiful outfits. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?