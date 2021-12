Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis is set to be one of the hottest commodities on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. After struggling earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Pacers are set to undergo a substantial rebuild which involves finding a new home for Sabonis and other veterans.

With his impressive performance on both ends of the floor, Sabonis is expected to receive strong interest from teams that are in need of additional star power and want to boost their frontcourt.