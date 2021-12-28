Early Favorites To Win The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place in St. Louis on January 29th. The early favorites to win the women's Rumble match have been revealed and there are some surprises listed.

According to the oddsmakers, Becky Lynch is the 5th most likely Superstar to win the match. She is currently at +1000 odds to do so. Considering she is the RAW Women's Champion, she would likely have to lose that title to participate in the Rumble. That's exactly what happened in 2019, however, when she lost the title to Asuka and then went on to win the Rumble that same night.

