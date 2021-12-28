Early Favorites To Win The 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 667657

Ian Carey

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place in St. Louis on January 29th. The early favorites to win the women's Rumble match have been revealed and there are some surprises listed.

According to the oddsmakers, Becky Lynch is the 5th most likely Superstar to win the match. She is currently at +1000 odds to do so. Considering she is the RAW Women's Champion, she would likely have to lose that title to participate in the Rumble. That's exactly what happened in 2019, however, when she lost the title to Asuka and then went on to win the Rumble that same night.

Scroll down to learn the #4 favorite pick to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Would Be 'Dream Acquisition' For LA Clippers

Cavaliers Rumors: LA Lakers Seen As Potential Landing Spot For Kevin Love Due To Russell Westbrook Connection

Inside Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Luis Ruelas' $3.35 Million New Jersey Mansion

Hornets At Pacers [Dec 29] - NBA Predictions And Picks

Knicks at Timberwolves [Dec 28] - NBA Predictions And Picks

#4 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Liv Morgan

The Superstar with the 4th best odds of winning the Rumble according to the oddsmakers is Liv Morgan. She is currently listed with +1000 odds to win the match, tying her with Becky Lynch. She and Lynch will face off at the Day 1 PPV with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. Perhaps they would meet yet again at WrestleMania if Morgan wins the Rumble and chooses to face the RAW Champion.

Scroll down to learn who is the #3 top favorite to win the Rumble.

Wrestling

Rumored Opponents For Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 38

Numerous different matches are possible for Becky Lynch at Mania this year.

By Ian Carey

#3 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Alexa Bliss

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:161213-D-PB383-054_Alexa_Bliss.jpg

We haven't seen Alexa Bliss, or her magical dolls, in some time. Could she potentially return at the Royal Rumble and win it all? According to oddsmakers, she stands a decent chance of doing just that. Bliss is currently listed with +900 odds to win the Rumble, the 3rd highest odds of any Superstar.

The Royal Rumble would make an interesting place for her to return, especially if it builds her up for a major storyline at WrestleMania.

Scroll down to learn the #2 top favorite to win the Rumble.

Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

Natalya and Becky Lynch: Best of Friends, Foes, or Something In Between?

#2 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Sasha Banks

Shutterstock | 673594

The Superstar with the second-best odds at winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match is Sasha Banks. She is currently listed with +500 odds to win.

Banks has been without a championship around her waist since losing the Smackdown Women's title in the main event of WrestleMania 37's Night 1. A win at the Royal Rumble would put her back in a spot to challenge for the title once again.

There is only one Superstar with better odds than Sasha Banks to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Scroll down to reveal who that is.

#1Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Bayley

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bayley_Smackdown_Champion_2019_01.jpg

According to the oddsmakers, the Superstar with the best odds of winning the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble is Bayley. She is currently listed with +275 odds to win.

Bayley has been out of action since this summer after undergoing surgery for an ACL injury. The rumors are that she is just about ready to return, however, and that could happen at the Royal Rumble.

Not only could she return, but Bayley might even make a babyface turn at the Rumble. Fans may have booed her before her injury, but absence sometimes makes the WWE Universe appreciate a quality entertainer like Bayley. If she shows up at the Rumble, the fans might not be able to contain their excitement.

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Explicit Umbrella For Grumpy Xmas

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Zendaya Bonds With 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung In LA Visit

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.