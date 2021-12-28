Inside Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Luis Ruelas' $3.35 Million New Jersey Mansion

Teresa Giudice may be having a hard time selling her former Montville, New Jersey house that she shared with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already found a new home just three doors down. The 49-year-old TV personality and her new fiancé, Digital Media Solutions co-founder Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, have snagged themselves a luxurious 7,728-square foot mansion, for which the couple forked 3.35 million in February.
The move came just three months after the two first started dating in November 2020, with Giudice's divorce finalizing two months prior. Tour the stately 5.66-acre property below.