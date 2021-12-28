Inside Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Luis Ruelas' $3.35 Million New Jersey Mansion

Teresa Giudice may be having a hard time selling her former Montville, New Jersey house that she shared with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, but The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already found a new home just three doors down. The 49-year-old TV personality and her new fiancé, Digital Media Solutions co-founder Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, have snagged themselves a luxurious 7,728-square foot mansion, for which the couple forked 3.35 million in February.

The move came just three months after the two first started dating in November 2020, with Giudice's divorce finalizing two months prior. Tour the stately 5.66-acre property below.

New Love Nest?

With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three separate powder rooms, Giudice's expansive new Montville home is definitely an upgrade over her former six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom digs. According to several news outlets, it was her hubby-to-be who plunked down the money for the estate, with TMZ reporting that the purchase was a business investment and not intended as their love nest.

While Giudice was originally supposed to act as the property manager, it appears the couple has since had a change of heart, with Page Six announcing in October that the family was moving into the residence at 16 Pond Road.

Giudice and Ruelas, who have six kids between them, reportedly share their new home with the RHONJ's star four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Ruelas' two sons will also be moving into the grandiose abode.

'Clarence Manor'

Known as "Clarence Manor," Giudice and Ruelas' new love nest was built in 2006 by the previous owners, Lisa and Salvatore LoBiondo, who modeled the residence after Thomas Kinkade's painting "Beyond Summer Gate" for a cost of $2.28 million. The impressive gray stone mansion sits behind a lavish gate and is accessed through a long driveway ending in a circular parking court.

The grounds house "sprawling lush lawns" and a "breathtaking" heated saltwater pool, which, according to the listing, has a built-in waterfall, a 60-foot underground slide, and an extravagant cabana.

There's also a "heated" six-car garage and an abundance of outdoor lounging space, but the real treat lays inside the home.

Floating Spiral Staircase

The sumptuous interiors are accessed via double wooden doors, with a domed foyer and a "dramatic" floating cherry wood spiral staircase welcoming guests upon entry. Boasting "grand open spaces" and "soaring ceilings," the deluxe home is rife with luxurious fixtures, including custom moldings, custom marble flooring in the foyer, and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors in the rest of the house.

A gas fireplace accents each of the main rooms, including the living room, the recreation room, the family room, and the master bedroom. Likewise, the “banquet-sized” dining room and the family room are both equipped with three sets of French doors, with a wet bar in the latter, whereas the living room, pictured below, has gorgeous bay windows.

Offices & A Home Theater

It seems that elegant French doors are a staple in Giudice's new abode, with those in the recreation room opening into the backyard. The room has a billiard table for shooting pool by the fire.

The home also features two offices and a gym, as well as a gourmet kitchen with all the comfort and luxuries anyone could ask for. According to the listing, it boasts custom wood cabinetry with granite countertops, a center island, a large walk-in pantry, a butler’s pantry, and a chic breakfast area set up beneath a chandelier. Nine Tiffany glass light fixtures complete the opulent decor, while French doors lead out into a summer kitchen.

However, the pièce de résistance is the 11-seat home theater located in the basement. Designed for both movie screenings and family performances, it's equipped with a changing and costume room, on top of a “concession stand” with a wet bar and custom-lit shelves for movie snacks.

