Inside Teresa Giudice & Fiancé Luis Ruelas' $3.35 Million New Jersey Mansion

With seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three separate powder rooms, Giudice's expansive new Montville home is definitely an upgrade over her former six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom digs. According to several news outlets, it was her hubby-to-be who plunked down the money for the estate, with TMZ reporting that the purchase was a business investment and not intended as their love nest.

While Giudice was originally supposed to act as the property manager, it appears the couple has since had a change of heart, with Page Six announcing in October that the family was moving into the residence at 16 Pond Road.

Giudice and Ruelas, who have six kids between them, reportedly share their new home with the RHONJ's star four daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12. Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Ruelas' two sons will also be moving into the grandiose abode.