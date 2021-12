The Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Houston Rockets trying to put an end to their five-game skid and get back on track.

The purple and gold have yet to win since coach Frank Vogel entered the league's health and safety protocols, showing little-to-none effort in the defensive end.

The Rockets, on the other hand, continue to be a young, up-and-coming team that will need plenty of time to find their best shape.

Check out the key stories, numbers, and trends for this game.