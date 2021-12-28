Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Live Event

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 564025

Ian Carey

Roman Reigns was scheduled to be part of WWE's live event in Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena on December 26th. He was to team up with his cousins the Usos to face Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. The match didn't end up happening, however, and Reigns was not on the show at all. Instead, the Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Roman Reigns is just the latest top-tier name in the company to be removed from the live event tour. Becky Lynch, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair were also removed from WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden that same night. Scroll down to learn why WWE has been pulling talent from these shows.

The Latest

Damian Lillard Gets Real On Never Winning An NBA Championship

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Reveals What Gets Him Hyped

5 Predictions For WWE's Day 1 PPV

This Is Why Devin Booker Won't Be An All-Star Starter This Season

Michigan Football: Why The Wolverines Can Beat Georgia In The Orange Bowl

WWE Pulling Several Big Stars From Live Events

Shutterstock | 78868

WWE has a policy of not releasing names who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with someone who has. Seth Rollins took to Twitter and implied that he may have tested positive for the virus, and that was seemingly confirmed by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer. His wife, Becky Lynch, would have been in close contact with him.

It's not clear if all the talent pulled from recent WWE live events have tested positive or been in close contact with someone who has. Some speculation is that WWE pulled talent with upcoming matches on the Day 1 PPV from live events so they won't risk missing the big show on January 1st. Scroll down to learn more about potential matches in jeopardy on that show.

Wrestling

Natalya and Becky Lynch: Best of Friends, Foes, or Something In Between?

Becky Lynch and Natalya are two of the most successful female performers in WWE history, but for different reasons.

By Ian Carey

Matches In Jeopardy At Day 1 PPV?

Shutterstock | 173127184

On WWE RAW this Monday, Liv Morgan was also absent from the show. She is scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on Saturday at the Day 1 PPV. With Lynch's husband Seth Rollins potentially having tested positive for COVID-19 recently, it's not clear how likely it is that this match will take place. All signs from RAW, however, point to WWE still being confident it will.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar on the Day 1 PPV. If he was pulled from the Tampa show due to a precaution, then the match with Lesnar should still take place. If he was pulled due to health and safety protocols, however, it's not clear if he would be available for Saturday's show.

Big E is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship in a fatal 4-way against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins on Day 1. Owens is the only one who has been on WWE live events or was on RAW this week, however.

WWE has also canceled live events altogether recently. Scroll down to learn more.

Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

Is Beth Phoenix Returning To WWE?

WWE Postpones Live Event In Toronto

WWE had scheduled to run an event in Toronto on December 29th. They recently sent out a notice that the show is now postponed to late March. The province of Ontario is only allowing events to run with half-capacity attendance. After this announcement was made, WWE still continued to promote the show, however. The postponement was only officially made on Monday, 2 days before the event. The scheduled main events for that show were to be Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair (both pulled from the Madison Square Garden show) and Big E defending the WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens (all but Owens have been pulled from live events recently).

WWE has recently changed its COVID-19 testing rules for talent as well. Scroll down to learn more.

WWE Changes Health & Safety Protocols Regarding COVID-19

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:McMahon_and_Levesque.jpg

WWE had been requiring main roster talent to be tested for COVID-19 once a week. NXT talent had been required to test for the virus twice a week. WWE talent was informed this week that this testing is no longer required.

According to a report from Fightful, the main roster WWE talent was given an update on these policies through email this week while NXT talent was told at the Performance Center. It is not clear why WWE decided to eliminate the testing requirements this week, however.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

How Zendaya Got Over Her Fear Of Heights Thanks To Hugh Jackman

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

Olivia Wilde Is Still Sexy at 37!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.