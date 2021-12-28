Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns was scheduled to be part of WWE's live event in Tampa Bay's Amalie Arena on December 26th. He was to team up with his cousins the Usos to face Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston. The match didn't end up happening, however, and Reigns was not on the show at all. Instead, the Usos took on Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.
Roman Reigns is just the latest top-tier name in the company to be removed from the live event tour. Becky Lynch, Big E, Seth Rollins, and Bianca Belair were also removed from WWE's live event at Madison Square Garden that same night. Scroll down to learn why WWE has been pulling talent from these shows.