Roman Reigns Pulled From WWE Live Event

On WWE RAW this Monday, Liv Morgan was also absent from the show. She is scheduled to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on Saturday at the Day 1 PPV. With Lynch's husband Seth Rollins potentially having tested positive for COVID-19 recently, it's not clear how likely it is that this match will take place. All signs from RAW, however, point to WWE still being confident it will.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar on the Day 1 PPV. If he was pulled from the Tampa show due to a precaution, then the match with Lesnar should still take place. If he was pulled due to health and safety protocols, however, it's not clear if he would be available for Saturday's show.

Big E is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship in a fatal 4-way against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins on Day 1. Owens is the only one who has been on WWE live events or was on RAW this week, however.

WWE has also canceled live events altogether recently. Scroll down to learn more.