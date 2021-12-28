NFL Executives, Players Discuss What Makes Micah Parsons The Defensive Player Of The Year

Some teams wait decades before they land a franchise-changing talent, a player who can single-handedly draw free agents to the team just because they want to team up with him, a guy who can turn the team around in little-to-no time.

The Dallas Cowboys have found that guy in Micah Parsons, as the rookie out of Penn State is already one of the most impactful players in the NFL.

Parsons has been such a game-changer that he's in line to become the first player since Lawrence Taylor to win both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.