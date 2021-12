'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung Shares Her Likes & Dislikes

Interviewed for the magazine's “Beyond Here Lies Nothing” series in March of that year, long before Squid Game was in the books, HoYeon shared one detail that would go to foreshadow her later exploits. Getting candid about what she'd like to improve about herself, the Vogue Japan model, who at that point had racked up appearances on the runway for the likes of Miu Miu, Chanel, and Marc Jacobs, said that "learning to act" was her top priority.

It looks like HoYeon has got that in the bag, turning into South Korea’s biggest international TV star almost overnight. Her Instagram has also blown up post-Squid Game, jumping from about 400,000 followers to over 23.8 million at present.

While HoYeon is now admired by millions all over the world, the model-turned-actress turns to family as her source of inspiration. The Seoul native told Interview that the person she admires the most is her mother, "who raised three children."