Kendall Jenner’s Enviable Figure Stuns In SKIMS Valentine’s Collection

Kendall Jenner teamed up with older sister and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian on a shoot for her underwear line “SKIMS” valentine’s collection. On her Instagram, she captioned the post “vday is coming, BTS from @skims”.

The beauty posed in a barely there red two piece and showed us that she is as flexible as they come as she maintained a squatting yoga position in the video while staring fiercely into the camera and a soft opera tune plays in the background.

In the second slide, Kendall gives a full-frontal view of her hourglass figure, daddy’s long legs and a tightly synched waist. She posed up for a quick mirror selfie with her two-toned black and brown hair swept off her face and a pink background providing the perfect contrast.

The 5’11 model strikes a more relaxed pose in the third slide by standing sideways in gorgeous transparent mules, tilting her head to the left and resting her hands on her hipbone. She flaunts her toned thighs and glutes muscles, and we are in awe. Kendall gives a major side eye in the final slide and shows that she is really a master at serving faces. Her fresh glowing skin, minimal make up and ox blood painted toenails bring this look all together. It is a season of love, and we are in love with this supermodel.