NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, James Wiseman Could Be Traded To Timberwolves In Proposed 3-Way Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of reaching the NBA Finals and ending their decades of title drought. Unfortunately, despite having the young star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are currently not playing like a team that is ready to contend for the NBA championship title or even make a huge noise in the Western Conference.

If they suffer another huge disappointment, some people believe that Towns may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.