NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, James Wiseman Could Be Traded To Timberwolves In Proposed 3-Way Deal

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of reaching the NBA Finals and ending their decades of title drought. Unfortunately, despite having the young star trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell, the Timberwolves are currently not playing like a team that is ready to contend for the NBA championship title or even make a huge noise in the Western Conference.

If they suffer another huge disappointment, some people believe that Towns may consider following in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.

The Latest

Patriots vs. Jaguars [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Cowboys vs. Cardinals [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Killer Abs In Tube Top

Devin Booker Reacts To The Suns' Tough Loss To The Warriors

Extracting Maximum Value Out Of Karl-Anthony Towns

Shutterstock | 272002412

Once Towns demands a trade, the Timberwolves would be left with no choice but to start listening to offers for him on the trade market. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Timberwolves to extract the maximum value out of Towns.

The suggested deal would involve the Golden State Warriors and the Philadelphia 76ers. In the proposed trade scenario, the Timberwolves would receive Ben Simmons, James Wiseman, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick, the Warriors would get Towns, Jake Layman, and a 2023 second-round pick, while the Sixers would land Andrew Wiggins, Jaden McDaniels, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans Reveal Plan For Zion Williamson In 2021-22 NBA Season

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans still want Zion Williamson to join the team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

By JB Baruelo

Timberwolves Obtain Two Young Stars For Karl-Anthony Towns

Wikimedia Commons

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Timberwolves, especially if Towns is no longer interested in being the face of the franchise. By trading him to the Warriors, the Timberwolves would be turning a disgruntled player into two young stars in Simmons and Wiseman and two future draft assets.

At 25 and 20, respectively, Simmons and Wiseman perfectly fit the timeline of Russell and Edwards. Simmons, Wiseman, Russell, and Edwards could join forces and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves will try to build in the post-KAT era.

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Could Be Traded To Timberwolves For Package Centered On D'Angelo Russell

NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Ask Help From Timberwolves, Kings & Rockets To Facilitate Ben Simmons Trade

Karl-Anthony Towns Completes Warriors' Superteam

Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns would be an incredible acquisition for the Warriors. He would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center position. His potential arrival in Golden State would significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and an efficient floor-spacer.

This season, Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.0 steal while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Adding him to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would allow the Warriors to form another superteam in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Sixers?

Wikimedia Commons

The proposed three-team trade would make sense for the Sixers in a way that it would help them end the drama surrounding Simmons while acquiring a young offensive weapon in Wiggins and a future first-round pick. However, knowing how much Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey values Simmons, it remains a big question mark if the trade package centered on Wiggins would be enough to convince them to engage in a blockbuster deal.

As of now, Morey and the Sixers are still hoping that they could land Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal in exchange for Simmons.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Zendaya Bonds With 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung In LA Visit

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Fiasco Revisited

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.