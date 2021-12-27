Devin Booker Reacts To The Suns' Tough Loss To The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors got their payback and assured their spot as the best team in the NBA this season by knocking down the Phoenix Suns 116-107 on Christmas day.

Despite being severely undermanned due to multiple injuries and health and safety protocols, the Dubs put on a show with Stephen Curry exploding for 33 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 5 three-pointers.

Chris Paul scored 21 with 8 dimes and Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 7 boards but it just wasn't enough to match the Warriors' energy.