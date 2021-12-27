Devin Booker Reacts To The Suns' Tough Loss To The Warriors

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Devin_Booker_(30362063153)_(cropped).jpg

Ernesto Cova

The Golden State Warriors got their payback and assured their spot as the best team in the NBA this season by knocking down the Phoenix Suns 116-107 on Christmas day.

Despite being severely undermanned due to multiple injuries and health and safety protocols, the Dubs put on a show with Stephen Curry exploding for 33 points, 6 assists, 3 steals, and 5 three-pointers.

Chris Paul scored 21 with 8 dimes and Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 7 boards but it just wasn't enough to match the Warriors' energy.

The Latest

Patriots vs. Jaguars [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

Cowboys vs. Cardinals [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Kate Beckinsale Flaunts Killer Abs In Tube Top

Early Favorites To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Booker Tips The Hat Off To The Warriors

Wikimedia

The Warriors outplayed the Suns in nearly every aspect of the game, which is why Devin Booker and Monty Williams had no choice but to give them their flowers:

“Hats off to that team,” Booker told the media. “They played well tonight on both ends throughout the game, and that’s that. They wanted it more and they played like it. We just have to take this loss and move on to our next game.”

“They played harder than us,” added coach Monty Williams. “And it’s rare that I would consider saying that about our team.”

Sports

Clippers News: Jerry West Shares Bold Update On Kawhi Leonard's Injury

NBA legend Jerry West addressed Kawhi Leonard's potential return from injury this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Kendall Jenner Shows Her Support For Booker

Kendall Jenner | Instagram

At least it wasn't all bad for Devin Booker. His girlfriend Kendall Jenner rooted for him from the distance as they had to spend Christmas apart, according to The Sun.

The young couple has been a sensation in the sports and entertainment industry, going public with their relationship on Valentine's day after 10 months of rumors about them dating.

The young model is known for being a diehard basketball fan, as well as for her history with several NBA players in the past.

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

Dak Prescott Knows What Adjustment To Make To Revive The Cowboys' Offense

Booker's Wish Came True

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20140402_MCDAAG_Devin_Booker.JPG

Booker and the Suns sure have come a long way over the past couple of years.

He went from being the 13th-overall pick in the Draft and an overlooked prospect to becoming an All-Star and even getting his wish of playing on Christmas.

Just four years ago, the Kentucky product asked the NBA to give the Suns a spot on their Christmas day slate, arguably the most iconic day of the regular season.

Then, after helping turn around the franchise, he finally got what he wished for.

The Suns Are Up And Coming

The Phoenix Suns are proving that last year's trip to the NBA Finals wasn't a fluke.

They have the league's second-best record at 26-6 while boasting the fourth-best offense (111.7 points per game), fourth-best defense (104.4 points allowed per game), and third-best net rating (+7.3) in the league, according to Basketball Reference.

Now, they need to keep their foot on the gas and bounce back from this loss to prove their doubters once and for all that they've become a true contender out of the West.

Read Next

Must Read

Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

Salma Hayek Impresses With Wet Swimsuit Snap

Zendaya Goes Wet-Effect In Sheer Top

Kendall Jenner Impresses In Fabulous Christmas Dress

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.