NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James could help them win multiple NBA championship titles. However, after capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, things have started to go south for Davis and the Lakers. Despite having the "Big Three" of Davis, James, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are noticeably struggling this season.

As of now, the Lakers are on a five-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record.

Lakers Trade Anthony Davis To Celtics

Wikimedia Commons

With the Lakers seem going nowhere in the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have started to swirl around Davis in Los Angeles. If the Lakers fail to find a way to end their struggle, there are growing speculations that they could explore moving Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Davis is currently recovering from a knee sprain but once he regains 100 percent health, he's expected to receive strong interest on the trade market.

According to Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit, one of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Davis is the Boston Celtics.

Proposed Celtics-Lakers Trade Centered On Anthony Davis

Wikimedia Commons

In a recent article, Simone discussed a Davis-centered blockbuster deal involving one of the biggest rivalries in the NBA. In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics could be offering the Lakers a trade package that includes Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick in exchange for Davis, Kendrick Nunn, and Wayne Ellington. For the deal to work under the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, the Lakers would have to add another player to match the Celtics' outgoing salaries.

Celtics Finally Acquire Anthony Davis

Shutterstock | 498355

The Celtics are yet to make Brown available on the trading block, but it won't be a surprise if they decide to sacrifice him to land Davis. The Celtics have long been interested in adding Davis to their roster. When he demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in the summer of 2019, the Celtics were among the top suitors of AD before he was traded to the Purple and Gold.

Compared to Brown, Davis would be a much better superstar running mate for Jayson Tatum, who is widely regarded as the face of the Celtics' franchise. At 28, Davis also has enough productive years left in his career to see Tatum blossom into a legitimate superstar in the league.

Lakers Get A Young Center & Veteran Big Man

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:20150329_MCDAAG_closed_practice_Jaylen_Brown_(1).JPG

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Lakers, especially if they no longer think that Davis could help them win another NBA championship title. By sending him to Beantown, the Lakers would be acquiring a young star in Brown and a defensive-minded, floor-spacing center in Horford.

"Los Angeles would get another shot creator and an elite catch-and-shoot guy who can also defend at a high level," Simone wrote, referring to Brown. "Plus, they’d still have a starting-caliber center. Al Horford has had a phenomenal season for the Celtics so far. He’s nowhere near the player that Davis is, but he’s still a well-above-average big man."

Aside from helping them chase for another Larry O'Brien Trophy, trading Davis for Brown would also enable the Lakers to add a young player who could bridge the gap to their next era of basketball when James permanently ends his NBA career.

