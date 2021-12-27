NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire Anthony Davis For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James could help them win multiple NBA championship titles. However, after capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season, things have started to go south for Davis and the Lakers. Despite having the "Big Three" of Davis, James, and Russell Westbrook, the Lakers are noticeably struggling this season.

As of now, the Lakers are on a five-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record.