Early Favorites To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29th from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The early favorites for the men's Rumble match have been revealed and there are a few surprises listed.

According to SkyBet, the 5th favorite to win the Rumble match itself is The Rock. He's listed as having 9-to-1 odds to win. The Rock himself has refuted rumors that he is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, however, so it's not likely he'll be in the Rumble or at Mania. Scroll down to learn the 4th top favorite to win the Rumble match.