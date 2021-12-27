Early Favorites To Win The 2022 Men's Royal Rumble

Wrestling
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rock_won_the_title.jpg

Ian Carey

The 2022 Royal Rumble will take place on January 29th from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The early favorites for the men's Rumble match have been revealed and there are a few surprises listed.

According to SkyBet, the 5th favorite to win the Rumble match itself is The Rock. He's listed as having 9-to-1 odds to win. The Rock himself has refuted rumors that he is set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, however, so it's not likely he'll be in the Rumble or at Mania. Scroll down to learn the 4th top favorite to win the Rumble match.

#4 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: AJ Styles

Shutterstock | 667657

AJ Styles is currently listed as having 9-to-1 odds to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match, tying him with the Rock. With Styles, however, he will almost assuredly be in the match, whereas with the Rock that feels like a bit of a longshot.

Styles is currently in a rivalry with his former tag-team partner Omos, who could possibly win the Rumble as well. With the victory, Styles would earn the right to face either Big E or Roman Reigns, provided those two are still champions come WrestleMania.

Scroll down to learn the 3rd top favorite to win the Rumble.

Wrestling

#3 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Omos

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jordan_Omogbehin_(7).jpg

Omos has separated from his former tag-team partner, AJ Styles, and appears destined to start his singles career soon. He's now the resident giant in WWE, what with the departure of Braun Strowman earlier this year. What better way to feature the new giant of WWE than by having him win the Rumble.

Omos is currently listed with 8-to-1 odds to win the Rumble. We'll soon see how much WWE is behind their new big man.

Scroll down to learn the #2 favorite to win the Rumble.

#2 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Seth Rollins

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Seth_Rollins2_in_September_2016.jpg

Seth Rollins is currently listed as having 7-to-1 odds to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. This could potentially lead to a match-up with his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns, at WrestlMania. Currently, Rollins has a scheduled title shot at the WWE Championship planned for the Day 1 PPV. He'll take on champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens in a fatal 4-way match on the show.

There is one Superstar favored above all others to win the Rumble. Scroll down to reveal who he is.

#1 Top Favorite To Win The Rumble: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is currently listed with 3-to-1 odds to win the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. Of course, Lesnar may not even be in the match. He'll face Roman Reigns on the Day 1 PPV on January 1st and could potentially win the Universal Championship. If that's the case, Reigns would likely then enter the Rumble in the hopes of earning a rematch with Lesnar at WrestleMania. If Lesnar doesn't win the title, however, many are predicting he could win the Rumble match and earn himself another crack at the champion come WrestleMania.

