Patriots vs. Jaguars [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Sports
Shutterstock | 166287618

Ernesto Cova

Fresh off their toughest loss of the season, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats went from being one of the hottest teams in the NFL to dropping back-to-back must-win games.

And, even though they're likely to make the playoffs anyway, they missed a huge opportunity of winning yet another divisional banner.

As for the ever struggling Jaguars, they're already thinking of the NFL Draft after a scandal-riddled season with Urban Meyer at the helm.

Will Belichick's Pats Win The AFC East?

The New England Patriots choked when it mattered the most.

They were in sole control of the AFC East after beating the Buffalo Bills, just to lose to the Indianapolis Colts and that same Bills team in the following weeks.

They trail Buffalo by one game and could mathematically still clinch the top spot in the division.

Nonetheless, that just doesn't seem likely as the Bills will close out the season with home dates against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

Who'll Coach The Jaguars Next Season?

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Trevor_Lawrence_(cropped).jpg

It'll take a lot of hard work to turn the Jaguars around, especially after the mess Urban Meyer left.

The Jags will have a top-3 pick and plenty of cap and money to spend again, but eventually, it'll all come down to coaching.

Eric Bienemy, Jim Caldwell, Doug Pederson, Josh McDaniels, and Byron Leftwich have all been tied to the job over the past couple of weeks.

However, with rumors about the Cardinals not being interested in bringing Kliff Kingsbury back, he could also be a name to watch.

Key Stats, Injuries, And Trends

Shutterstock | 188292762

It's not like the Jaguars have many stars, so missing both James Robinson and Josh Allen for this game will be critical for them. As for the Patriots, they could be without Nelson Agholor and Rhamondre Stevenson for this matchup.

When it comes to numbers, the Patriots have the 3rd-best defense in the league in yards allowed per game (315.5) and the 2nd-best in points allowed (17.3), per Covers.

On the flip side, the Jaguars are 27th in total yards (308.0) and dead-last in points per game (14.5).

Picks For Patriots vs Jaguars

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bill_Belichick_2019.jpg

Coming off back-to-back losses, there's just no way that Bill Belichick doesn't have his team focused and ready to make a statement against a lesser rival.

Yeah, laying double-digits at this point in the season could seem tricky, but Belichick has historically owned rookie QBs and the Jaguars have been flat-out terrible offensively all season long.

The Jags don't have any kind of running game without James Robinson and the Patriots' tough defense is going to force at least a couple of turnovers. Lay the points with the home team.

