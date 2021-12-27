Patriots vs. Jaguars [Week 17] - NFL Playoffs, Predictions, and Picks

Fresh off their toughest loss of the season, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats went from being one of the hottest teams in the NFL to dropping back-to-back must-win games.

And, even though they're likely to make the playoffs anyway, they missed a huge opportunity of winning yet another divisional banner.

As for the ever struggling Jaguars, they're already thinking of the NFL Draft after a scandal-riddled season with Urban Meyer at the helm.