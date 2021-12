The Philadelphia 76ers are going through a bit of an unprecedented situation in NBA history.

Not only their former first-overall pick has decided not to play for the team anymore but also he's rathered lose his entire salary before suiting up again.

Ben Simmons' situation seems unsustainable at this point, yet there haven't been many updates or reports about his future, as the Sixers refuse to cave into his demands and take a penny on the dollar and trade him at a discount.