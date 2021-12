Even though most people focus on the quarterbacks or stars players, football is a team sport, and New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones knows that.

Jones, who's likely to earn NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors this season, has had a pretty decent first year in the league.

Needless to say, none of that would've been possible if it wasn't for his offensive line's sound work as well, which is why he decided to set him up with a nice Christmas present.