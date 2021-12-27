Anna Kendrick Shares Workout Responsible For Her Sculpted Legs

Celebrities


Alexandra Lozovschi

If you're still thinking about Anna Kendrick's leggy red carpet appearance at the Love Life Tribeca Fall Preview premiere in October, you're not alone. We still can't get over her sculpted calves -- for a reminder, see the embed below -- so we went digging for the Pitch Perfect star's workout routine in hopes of getting some fitness inspiration.

The 36-year-old has opened up about what she does to stay lean and fit on a couple of occasions and, while you'll most often find her elegantly riding bikes on her Instagram feed, it seems the actress' go-to outdoor physical activity is actually hiking. That explains those chiseled pins!

Read more below.

Hiking Enthusiast

Shutterstock | 242987224

While Kendrick still makes it a point to show up at the gym from time to time, her preferred workout is toning her legs with a good old-fashioned walk. The Into The Woods and A Simple Favor star told Shape magazine last year that she often goes hiking to get that enviable muscle definition, as well as the "mental clarity" she needs to push through her busy work schedule.

"Right now I'm in a hiking phase. I live in a funky hilly area of L.A., and I realized I had to commit to going on a hike because I get my best ideas then," she said in her May 2020 cover interview. "Actually, it's more like mental clarity. Sometimes I'm in my head too much, and I overanalyze things. When I'm walking, I can work through whatever it is."

Fitness After 30

The Twilight actress previously talked about maintaining her taut, athletic figure through going on walks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. FYI, her BFF and Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson also credits walking for her incredible weight loss, so it seems the besties may have inspired each other.

Guesting on Ellen back in 2015, Kendrick said that she began being more mindful about her diet and fitness regimen after turning 30, with the actress pointing to "walking vigorously" as her workout of choice.

Describing it as a fusion of dance, yoga, and Pilates, Kendrick detailed her enthusiasm for the concept, while also revealing she turns to traditional exercises, such as hopping on the treadmill, when she's working on set.

Tried It All

Shutterstock | 1092671

While she may be a major fan of hiking at the moment, Kendrick has taken her time exploring everything she could think of in terms of fitness and working out. The Up in the Air star recently told Shape that she cycles "in and out of workouts," pouring everything into a new routine to the point of "obsession."

"Every time I try something new, I'm like, 'I found it! I found the only workout I'll ever need!' Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new," she said.

Kendrick detailed: "I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I've never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: 'Come on! Get those knees up!'"

Check out her Shape cover below.

Strength & Flexibility

Kendrick, who in the past confessed she either works out for an hour every day or lets herself completely off the hook, has since come a long way regarding her definition of fitness.

"For a long time, working out meant that the only goal was to change the shape of your body. But now it's about the strength and flexibility aspects, rather than appearance," she told Shape.

The actress continued: "I definitely had to shift my thinking about it, from doing something to punish myself to doing something to make my quality of life better."

See her working those perfect pins during a rock climbing class below.

