Anna Kendrick Shares Workout Responsible For Her Sculpted Legs

While she may be a major fan of hiking at the moment, Kendrick has taken her time exploring everything she could think of in terms of fitness and working out. The Up in the Air star recently told Shape that she cycles "in and out of workouts," pouring everything into a new routine to the point of "obsession."

"Every time I try something new, I'm like, 'I found it! I found the only workout I'll ever need!' Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new," she said.

Kendrick detailed: "I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I've never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: 'Come on! Get those knees up!'"

