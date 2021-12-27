Micah Parsons Sounds Off After Cowboys' Huge Win Over Washington

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons_Cowboys-WFT_DEC2021.jpg

Ernesto Cova

Just when some around the NFL were doubting the Dallas Cowboys and their character as contenders, Mike McCarthy's team made a huge statement.

The Cowboys, which had already clinched the top of their division, looked like a team on a mission and completely demolished the Washington Football Team.

With a defensive masterpiece and an offensive outburst, the Cowboys jumped to an early 21-0 lead and led 42-7 at the half, eventually taking the game 56-14. But they're still far from satisfied with that.

The Latest

Top 5 Moments for Becky Lynch in 2021

Dua Lipa Flaunts Insane Abs In Open Catsuit

Sixers News: New Dark Horse Team Emerges As Potential Ben Simmons Suitor

Anna Kendrick Shares Workout Responsible For Her Sculpted Legs

Mac Jones Spoils His Offensive Line With Huge Bitcoin Gift For Christmas

Parsons Compares The Cowboys' Defense With Lions

Star rookie Micah Parsons compared the defense with lions, stating that they don't get paralyzed after they eat and only want to keep getting better and better:

"We could do a lot better," Parsons told the media. "We did a good job, but that's not the best we could do." We’re not alligators. We don’t get paralyzed after we eat. I said we were going to peak, and I think we're peaking at the right moment, right now."

"We're lions," the rookie added via Twitter.

Sports

Clippers News: Jerry West Shares Bold Update On Kawhi Leonard's Injury

NBA legend Jerry West addressed Kawhi Leonard's potential return from injury this season.

By Ernesto Cova

DeMarcus Lawrence Lauds The Cowboys' Peformance

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cowboys_DE_DeMarcus_Lawrence.jpg

The Cowboys' defense forced a couple of turnovers, including a 40-year pick-six from DeMarcus Lawrence.

Following the game, their defensive stalwart discussed how the team was able to work as a unit and build momentum off each other:

"It's just all about building on that momentum, that's what we did today," said DeMarcus Lawrence, per the Cowboys website. "Offense came out and scored, defense came out and scored and special teams so being able to click on all three phases is huge for us."

NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

Dak Prescott Knows What Adjustment To Make To Revive The Cowboys' Offense

Lawrence Addresses The Cowboys' Young Talent

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DeMarcus_Lawrence.jpg

Lawrence knows his responsibility as the veteran leader of a young, up-and-coming defensive unit.

That's why he jokingly said that he needed to remind the young guns who's the man and prove that he can still keep up with them:

"You know, just being the oldest guy on the defense, it's a lot of talent to keep up with so you know I've got to show the young boys I still got it," the defensive star jokingly said, as quoted by ProFootballTalk.

The Cowboys Can Still Clinch The 1st Seed

Shutterstock | 420274

With those results, not only did the Dallas Cowboys clinch the NFC East and a playoff berth but they're also still in the hunt for the first seed in the NFC.

Mike McCarthy's side trails the Green Bay Packers by just one game and they have the slumping Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles on deck.

Sitting at an 11-4 record, America's Team has exceeded all expectations for the season and they'll look to carry this great momentum into the postseason as well.

Read Next

Must Read

Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Fiasco Revisited

Zendaya Bonds With 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung In LA Visit

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.