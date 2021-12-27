Micah Parsons Sounds Off After Cowboys' Huge Win Over Washington

Just when some around the NFL were doubting the Dallas Cowboys and their character as contenders, Mike McCarthy's team made a huge statement.

The Cowboys, which had already clinched the top of their division, looked like a team on a mission and completely demolished the Washington Football Team.

With a defensive masterpiece and an offensive outburst, the Cowboys jumped to an early 21-0 lead and led 42-7 at the half, eventually taking the game 56-14. But they're still far from satisfied with that.