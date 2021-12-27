Alexandra Daddario Shares Workout Responsible For Those Legs

When leggy beauty Alexandra Daddario put on a swimsuit to film Baywatch, the whole world got an eyeful of her incredibly toned figure and flawless physique. The 35-year-old star, who trained with Patrick Murphy to build lean muscles for the role, is now maintaining her sculpted body with hot yoga, hiking, and a customized workout regimen she often shares on Instagram.
If you haven't been checking the fitness updates on her feed, we've rounded up everything Daddario does to stay in shape and look spectacular. Scroll for details!