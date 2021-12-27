Alexandra Daddario Shares Workout Responsible For Those Legs

When leggy beauty Alexandra Daddario put on a swimsuit to film Baywatch, the whole world got an eyeful of her incredibly toned figure and flawless physique. The 35-year-old star, who trained with Patrick Murphy to build lean muscles for the role, is now maintaining her sculpted body with hot yoga, hiking, and a customized workout regimen she often shares on Instagram.

If you haven't been checking the fitness updates on her feed, we've rounded up everything Daddario does to stay in shape and look spectacular. Scroll for details!

Hot Yoga

The White Lotus star has been a fan of hot yoga since forever, with updates on her feed going back several years. According to Rachel Attard, Daddario has been practicing it even before she was a household name, using hot yoga to unwind, manage anxiety, and improve her sleep.

“I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity,” she told Muscle and Fitness.

When she's too busy working to head to the yoga studio, Daddario makes time to practice her poses at home, never missing a day of workouts. Watch her stretching "ritual" in the video below.

Strength Training

While Daddario has always been passionate about fitness, the actress stepped up her game for Baywatch. She continued to rely on yoga for building lean muscle and getting toned but added strength training into the mix.

Teaming up with Murphy, who also trained her on-screen partner Zac Effron for the movie, Daddario hit the gym four to five days a week, switching things up with free weights, sliders, TRX straps, resistance bands, kettlebells, and even BOSU balls.

According to Self, the True Detective alum did high-intensity workouts that lasted one hour per session, later excitedly telling Women's Health: "For the first time in my life, I have real abs!"

Watch her work up a sweat at the gym in the video below.

AMRAP

Daddario, who told Women's Health she "saw a huge difference" in muscle definition after taking up weight training for Baywatch in 2017, still works out Murphy twice a week to maintain her taut physique.

The actress joined her personal trainer for a grueling AMRAP session on Instagram, streaming the 20-minute full-body workout for her fans in 2019. As Popsugar explained at the time, AMRAP stands for "as many rounds as possible," with Daddario's routine including lateral raises, TRX mid-rows, reverse lunges, jump squats, push-ups, hip thrusts, and stability ball crunches to exercise her upper body, legs, glutes, and abs.

Watch her crush the AMRAP routine in the video below.

Hiking With Her Dogs

Opening up to Yahoo! Style about her strength training experience ahead of Baywatch, Daddario admitted the workouts were tough but rewarding.

“I’ve always been thin. I’m very lucky that I never had a weight issue, but I wasn’t strong. Now I had actual muscles for the first time in my life.”

Daddario also said that weight training "helped so much with aches and pains," advocating for the workout in another interview: "I encourage young women to incorporate it into their workout routine."

While the star doesn't shy away from putting in the effort at the gym, she also likes to keep things fun and simple with a good old-fashioned walk. Speaking to Men's Journal, the Percy Jackson star said hiking with her dogs is a big part of her active lifestyle.

"When you have a dog around you can’t just sit on your couch all day because you have to go out and walk them and take them on a hike," she shared.

