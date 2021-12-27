Alexandra Daddario Shares Workout Responsible For Those Legs

The White Lotus star has been a fan of hot yoga since forever, with updates on her feed going back several years. According to Rachel Attard, Daddario has been practicing it even before she was a household name, using hot yoga to unwind, manage anxiety, and improve her sleep.

“I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity,” she told Muscle and Fitness.

When she's too busy working to head to the yoga studio, Daddario makes time to practice her poses at home, never missing a day of workouts. Watch her stretching "ritual" in the video below.