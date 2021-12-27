Rebel Wilson Highlights Weight Loss In Sporty Swimsuit

Rebel Wilson is kissing 2021 goodbye in a sporty swimsuit and throwing out double-post action while highlighting her weight loss. The 41-year-old actress made headlines galore this year for maintaining her 2020 weight loss and being 77 pounds lighter - she's also been showing off her slimmed-down waist on Instagram.

Rebel's latest posts came with plenty of gratitude and a giant reminder that her 2020 "year of health" wasn't a short-term deal. In fact, the blonde is slimmer than ever. Check it out below.