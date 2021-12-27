Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

At 52-years-old, Jennifer Aniston seems to have found the secret of eternal youth. The glamorous actress is turning heads on the red carpet and dazzling on magazine covers -- just check out her latest feature on The Hollywood Reporter for an eyeful of gorgeousness -- but for Aniston, it all boils down to discipline in the gym coupled with a little self-pampering once a week.

The Morning Show star, who is an advocate of intermittent fasting and follows the 16:8 version of the diet, per Marie Claire, works out with a personal trainer up to seven days a week, keeping her fitness routine fresh and exciting through variation.

