Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

At 52-years-old, Jennifer Aniston seems to have found the secret of eternal youth. The glamorous actress is turning heads on the red carpet and dazzling on magazine covers -- just check out her latest feature on The Hollywood Reporter for an eyeful of gorgeousness -- but for Aniston, it all boils down to discipline in the gym coupled with a little self-pampering once a week.

The Morning Show star, who is an advocate of intermittent fasting and follows the 16:8 version of the diet, per Marie Claire, works out with a personal trainer up to seven days a week, keeping her fitness routine fresh and exciting through variation.

Scroll to find out how she maintains her phenomenal figure!

Variation Is 'Key'

Shutterstock | 673594

Aniston's secret to staying in fantastic shape is constantly switching up her workouts. The Hollywood A-lister, who trains with Leyon Azubuike, does boxing, rope jumping, strength training, and loves to work out with resistance bands.

"For me, changing up my workout routine is key. I always try to surprise my muscles," the Friends star told Well + Good back in 2016. "In Los Angeles, I work out at Rise Nation, which is a fitness climbing cardio class on the stair climber—it's such a great workout!"

100 Percent Committed

The Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG winner is very committed to fitness and diligently puts in the time at the gym. According to Marie Claire, the star works out for about an hour and a half each session and doesn't shy away from a challenge.

"When my trainer, Leyon, whom I love more than life, handed me a jump rope for the first time, I said, 'You're out of your mind.' I would dread doing it and would skip instead of jump over the rope. He kept saying, 'No, try to do it correctly.' It was so irritating. But within six months, my jumping became fluid. Now I can just go and go and go," Aniston shared with Shape this November, via Yahoo! Sports.

Meanwhile, Azubuike gushed about the star to the magazine: “Anything I throw her way, she brilliantly attacks it to the best of her abilities. She’s always receptive and open to trying new things and learning new techniques as we work out.”

Yoga Lover

Shutterstock | 564025

Aniston, who recently wowed her Instagram following with her incredible flexibility as seen below, also stays lean and toned with yoga. The We're The Millers, Murder Mystery, and Marley & Me star has been practicing yoga for about two decades and loves to incorporate cardio into her routine, particularly if she's looking to slim down.

"With Jennifer Aniston, I would do 30 minutes of spinning, 40 minutes of yoga, incorporating some of my hybrid, which is a yoga pose paired with a toning exercise," her yoga instructor Mandy Ingber told The Daily Mail U.K. in 2017.

"We would do some power yoga, vinyasa flow, and then some yin yoga stretching, and then finish with the infrared sauna. We did that for 15-20 years," said Ingber, who also works with Kate Beckinsale, Emilia Clarke, and Jennifer Lawrence.

Boxing For 'Mental Release'

Aside from yoga and regular gym workouts, Aniston loves to get her sweat on with a good boxing session.

"Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it," she told InStyle in 2018, detailing that what she appreciates most is the "mental aspect" of the sport.

"I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon. It's the longest workout I've actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There's something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you're not just sitting on a bike. It's amazing," she said.

Aniston continued: "Boxing is a great way to get aggression out. You get a mental release of all this crap you're taking into your ears and eyes every day and have little fantasy moments imagining who you're punching. I'm just grateful it's not actually the person, even though there's one person. You know what I mean. It's all good."

Loves A Challenge

Shutterstock | 842245

According to Azubuike, it's the constant variation that makes Aniston truly get a kick out of her workouts.

"Depending on where we are in [her training] cycle dictates the duration and intensity of Jen's workout," Azubuike shared with Women's Health in 2019. "If I know Jen isn't filming anything, it's a different phase than if I know she has something coming up tomorrow. If she's going to be walking up to receive an award, I'm not going to destroy her legs in the gym the day before."

Judging by her recent red carpet appearances and social media posts, the approach is really working for her.

"We rotate these things so it's always hard, she's consistently being challenged — I'm a big fan of switching things up, so the body reacts in a positive way and changes."

