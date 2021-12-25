Kendall Jenner Is Not Afraid Of The ‘Kardashian Curse’

Kendall Jenner doesn’t believe in curses, least of all the so-called “Kardashian curse.” The 26-year-old supermodel and reality TV star talked about the myth in an interview with Andy Cohen during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion on E! back in June.

Sitting alongside her sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner, Kendall addressed the issue that’s been pestering the gorgeous siblings, as well as the men they’ve been involved with, for years. Keep scrolling to see what she said.

What Is The “Kardashian Curse”?

For those who don’t know what the Kardashian curse is, “legend” has it that any man who dates one of the famous sisters is bound to run into bad luck. Though the idea is a little farfetched, a lot of people actually believe it, citing the unfortunate experiences of Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, James Harden, Tyga and Travis Scott, among other Kardashian-Jenner SO’s, as proof.

More recently, Kendall’s current boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker, was sidelined with an injury. Another “Kardashian curse” victim?

Don’t Blame The Kardashian-Jenners

Shutterstock | 673594

Back to the KUWTK reunion, host Cohen relayed a fan question that said, “Who in the family believes in the Kardashian curse?” as shown in a TMZ video. Kendall was quick to reply, “What I don’t like about the narrative is that the blame is on us. I think that the men need to take that responsibility.”

The model added, “I think that we’re all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And, when there is a man in our lives, we, like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much. It’s almost, like, offensive…personally.”

What The Rest Of The Family Says

What The Rest Of The Family Says

Her older sis Khloe agreed that it was offensive to “blame women for men’s problems,” while Kim interjected that the “curse” didn’t apply to Kanye West because he was “doing pretty well.” The family matriarch Kris Jenner also pointed out the NBA and Super Bowl successes of some of the men her daughters have dated to illustrate that it hasn’t been all bad luck. Kourtney, meanwhile, chimed in by asking her ex Scott Disick, who was present during the reunion as well, if he felt he had a Kardashian curse. He said no.

They Just Don’t Know How To Handle It

Shutterstock | 842245

In a separate interview with GQ in 2018, the youngest Kar-Jenner sib Kylie offered a sensible explanation for the “curse,” saying that she and her sisters have what it takes to handle that level of celebrity and the stress that comes with it, but some of the men in their lives don’t.

“It's everyone around us that aren't used to it. And we're just like, ‘Oh, that'll go away in a day.’ I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know?” she said. “But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative. There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us.”

