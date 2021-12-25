Kendall Jenner Is Not Afraid Of The ‘Kardashian Curse’

In a separate interview with GQ in 2018, the youngest Kar-Jenner sib Kylie offered a sensible explanation for the “curse,” saying that she and her sisters have what it takes to handle that level of celebrity and the stress that comes with it, but some of the men in their lives don’t.

“It's everyone around us that aren't used to it. And we're just like, ‘Oh, that'll go away in a day.’ I know these stories aren't going to matter, so don't even let them affect you, you know?” she said. “But it's not just men—it's friends, it's people who come and just don't know how to handle it. It's the negative. There's a lot of people who love us, but there's also a huge handful of people who don't like us.”