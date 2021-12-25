Lakers News: Ben Simmons 'More Valuable' Than Anthony Davis, Says Skip Bayless

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been heavily criticized for his poor performance in the 2020-21 NBA season. With his inconsistencies and hesitance to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, most people viewed Simmons as one of the major reasons why the Sixers failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season. From being a franchise cornerstone, the former No. 1 pick is now considered as the odd man out in the City of Brotherly Love.

However, despite the major flaws in his game, Simmons would still be a great addition to aspiring contenders that need additional star power to boost their chance of winning the 2022 NBA championship title.