Chloë Grace Moretz is dazzling in silver-and-black Louis Vuitton and rocking a bold red lip amid her new movie release. The Kick Ass actress is definitely focusing on promoting Mother/Android on her social media, but she's managing something else - weaving in promo for the Louis Vuitton brand she holds a partnership with.

Earlier this year, Moretz made headlines for being unveiled as the face of the French label's eyewear campaigns. Now, she's rocking LV's clothes in a stunning new update.