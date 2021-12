The Buffalo Bills are set to enter hostile lands when they visit Foxborough for a must-win clash with the New England Patriots.

This might as well be one of the toughest, most competitive games of the entire NFL season, as the AFC East division will be on the line and the Bills will look to avenge an ugly loss from two weeks ago.

Moreover, the coaching matchup will also be one for the ages, especially after Sean McDermott's comments on Bill Belichick.