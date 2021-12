On paper, the Los Angeles Clippers have one of the most stacked teams in the NBA. However, they haven't been able to live up to that potential over the past couple of years.

To make things even worst, Kawhi Leonard hasn't even played a single minute this season after suffering a knee injury in the playoffs last year.

Needless to say, that has taken a big toll on their offensive efficiency, going from having the 3rd-best offense in the league to the 5th-worst this season.