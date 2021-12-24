NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Timberwolves may currently have the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, but they obviously need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

As of now, the Timberwolves are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record.