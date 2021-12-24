NBA Rumors: Three Potential Trade Targets For The Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the aspiring contenders that need to be active on the market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. The Timberwolves may currently have the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, but they obviously need more star power on their roster to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

As of now, the Timberwolves are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record.

Who Should The Timberwolves Target Before The 2022 Trade Deadline?

There are two major reasons why the Timberwolves should strongly consider improving their current roster. Aside from making them a more competitive team this season, it could help them keep Towns happy in Minnesota. Luckily for the Timberwolves, they currently have a plethora of interesting trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

So far, the Timberwolves have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block. These include Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons, and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers

In his recent article, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Timberwolves are one of the seven NBA teams that have expressed a strong interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers. The Sixers have been actively trading Simmons since the 2021 NBA offseason.

Though he's yet to play a single game this season, Simmons is currently healthy and ready to make an immediate contribution to his next team. According to Nate Ackert of Fansided's Dunking with Wolves, the Timberwolves could get Simmons by offering the Sixers a package that includes Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick.

Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

With their goal to solidify their frontcourt, Brooks Davis of Zone Coverage believes that the Timberwolves should strongly consider trading for Grant.

"With whispers that the Minnesota Timberwolves are interested in trading for a starting-caliber big at the upcoming trade deadline, it makes sense to take a look at trading for Grant," Davis wrote. "Yes, Grant isn’t exactly 'big' – he weighs only 210 pounds. At least not for a traditional NBA four. But in today’s game, a player’s size doesn’t necessarily define their position."

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Unlike Simmons and Grant, Lillard is currently not available on the trading block. However, with the Trail Blazers struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season, there's a growing belief around the league that Lillard could soon follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Portland. Targeting a player of Lillard's caliber would require the Timberwolves to pay the king's ransom.

In the proposed trade scenario by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes Russell, Prince, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2026 first-round pick, a 2028 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2025 to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Lillard and Ben McLemore.

