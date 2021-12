Chloe Grace Moretz opened up about the heart-wrenching scene she did for sci-fi movie Mother/Android, which was released in streaming platform Hulu on December 17.

The post-apocalyptic thriller written and directed by Mattson Tomlin tells the story of a young couple's journey to protect their unborn child while in the midst of a robot uprising.

The ending features a very intense and heart-wrenching sequence, which Chloe described as "one of the hardest" she has done in her entire career.