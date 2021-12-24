Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: How It All Began

According to several media outlets, Kourtney and Travis were good friends for years before finding love in each other's arms. The KUWTK star, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, share a common reality TV background, as the rock star once fronted the Meet the Barkers MTV series alongside his ex-wife Shanna Moakler and their children back in 2005-2006.

In addition, Travis has made short cameo appearances in KUWTK and Kocktails With Khloe over the years.

He and Kourtney are also neighbors, living in the same gated community in Calabasas, California. They've moved in similar circles for years, with Travis' 16-year-old daughter Alabama Luella Barker being close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan long before the pair started dating.

Alabama was reportedly in with the Kardashians as early as 2017 when the teen attended the dinner that Kris Jenner held for Jennifer Lawrence at her home, per US Weekly.

Travis' three kids -- Alabama, son Landon Asher Barker, 19, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22