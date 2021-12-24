Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: How It All Began

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took the world by storm with their whirlwind romance at the beginning of the year but, according to some sources, their dating was just as much of a surprise for the Poosh owner as it was for the rest of us. But more on that later.
Now engaged to be married, the happy couple, who's spending Christmas in "the happiest place on Earth" per Kourtney's most recent Instagram update together, has snagged headlines throughout the year with their hot and heavy, PDA-filled, fairytale love story. Here's how it all began.