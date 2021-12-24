Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

When it comes to fitness, English actress Kate Beckinsale is on top of her game these days.

According to Women’s Health magazine, even though she was not that concerned about following a fitness routine in the past, the Underworld star now exercises daily, not only to maintain her weight but also to keep stress at bay.

The award-winning actress also watches what she eats and has revealed that after years of consuming a vegetarian diet, she has now started eating meat too.

Continue reading to know more about her newfound carnivorous diet as well as her workout regimen.