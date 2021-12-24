Kate Beckinsale Reveals Why She Started Eating Meat After Years Of Vegetarianism

Celebrities
When it comes to fitness, English actress Kate Beckinsale is on top of her game these days.

According to Women’s Health magazine, even though she was not that concerned about following a fitness routine in the past, the Underworld star now exercises daily, not only to maintain her weight but also to keep stress at bay.

The award-winning actress also watches what she eats and has revealed that after years of consuming a vegetarian diet, she has now started eating meat too.

Continue reading to know more about her newfound carnivorous diet as well as her workout regimen.

Abandoning Vegetarianism

Shutterstock | 64736

While a vegetarian diet has immense benefits and it works perfectly fine for a lot of people, Kate Beckinsale realized that it was not her cup of tea anymore.

According to Shape, the 48-year-old star used to be disgusted at the sight of meat, therefore, she had started relying on veggies in the past.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn't have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You've got to start eating chicken and fish.' So I did, and that helped me," the actress told the publication.

No Alcohol, No Caffeine

Shutterstock | 673594

Even though it’s quite tough to stay away from alcoholic or caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee, Kate is very strict about it.

Per Women’s Health, the actress is “very connected to her body,” and is also quite sensitive about food and drinks.

She told the publication, “Some people’s systems are just a bit sensitive to things. If you told me that you had nausea yesterday, I might start throwing up myself.”

Because of the way her body reacts to certain things, Kate steers clear of all types of stimulants, alcohol, and caffeinated drinks.

“I don't drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I've never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic,” she told Shape.

Nature's Antidepressant

Shutterstock | 564025

Despite moving towards her 50s, Kate has maintained an amazingly-fit physique over the years. And a look at her body is enough to make one believe that she breaks a sweat in the gym each day.

However, it wasn’t an easy journey for the actress as she started working out while dreading it.

“I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b*tch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature's antidepressant,” Shape quoted her as saying.

Kate told the publication that her workout regimen involves circuit training interspersed with cardio to stay fit.

Working Out At The Right Time

Shutterstock | 564025

Even though Kate admits that some of the exercises she performs are “torture,” according to Shape, the Click actress revealed that she prefers working out in the morning because that’s the best time of the day.

What’s more, she suggests others work out in the a.m. too, even if someone’s not a morning person.

The star told Shape that she wakes up, eats her breakfast, and goes to work out shortly afterward.

“I don't naturally get up early. It would be much better for me if the entire world went to bed at 4 a.m. and woke up at noon. But it doesn't, so I'm usually staggering around first thing,” she told the publication.

