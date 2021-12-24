Anna Paquin All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Shorts

Anna Paquin has been delighting her Instagram followers while going super-leggy in a killer shorts look. The 39-year-old actress is currently in the news amid the premiere of new movie American Underdog, but she definitely wasn't the underdog in stunning snaps shared to her social this month.

Posting from the premiere four days ago, the blonde went for the two-piece and co-ord trend that's been dominating the pandemic, but she didn't rock up to the red carpet in sweats. Check out the getup below.