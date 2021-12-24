Anna Paquin All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Glitter Shorts

Anna Paquin has been delighting her Instagram followers while going super-leggy in a killer shorts look. The 39-year-old actress is currently in the news amid the premiere of new movie American Underdog, but she definitely wasn't the underdog in stunning snaps shared to her social this month.

Posting from the premiere four days ago, the blonde went for the two-piece and co-ord trend that's been dominating the pandemic, but she didn't rock up to the red carpet in sweats. Check out the getup below.

Looking Good On The Red Carpet

Scroll for the photos. They showed Anna by signage and stunning in a glittery and dark silver jacket, one boasting metallic and shimmery fabrics. The actress paired her blazer with a thigh-skimming pair of shorts, with the shots big-time highlighting her toned legs.

Anna went for a messy-haired finish as she also donned black heels, with the star's makeup also minimal - she wore warming blush, with a smokey eye makeup finish bringing out her eyes. More photos after the snap.

Anna, dubbed a "survivor" in her new movie by EUR Web, has been opening up on the inspirational true story of Kurt Warner. She plays Brenda Warner, telling Screen Rant:

"When you're learning someone's story, everything is a surprise. I really wanted her to be a fully rounded, nuanced human. So often in these kinds of stories and in real life, it's like, "oh, you're the wife of, so and so" it's like, yeah, she's actually this whole really complex, beautiful, strong, passionate, a wonderful woman all by herself."

All About The Detail

The Canadian-born actress continued: "So for me, it was trying to bring as much nuance and as much detail to her life and what was important to her and how certain things actually did feel to her. So it's not just the stuff that people read on a headline."

Anna remains best-known for roles in 2021 series Modern Love, 2008-2014 series True Blood, plus movie roles including X-Men and The Irishman. She was supported at her latest premiere by husband of 11 years Stephen Moyer.

With Her 'Arm Candy'

It might not be quite Brangelina, but the wifey and hubby display was strong as Anna attended the premiere. Posting a joint photo with her husband, the star told fans:

"My arm candy and I had a glorious #datenight while celebrating my film @americanunderdg 🖤🖤🖤🖤 I’m so proud of this film and grateful to @kurt13warner and @brendawarner for trusting us with their extraordinary story."

Anna boasts 442,000 Instagram followers, including actress Selma Blair. For more from her, give her account a follow.

