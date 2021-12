Despite his disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. In a recent interview with Sportsday NSW, NBL legend Lanard Copeland revealed that at least 12 NBA teams have expressed a strong interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

“There are teams out there in the NBA who are struggling and would love a Ben Simmons right now,” Copeland said, as quoted by Fox Sports. “They’re working on trades right now. I heard there were 12 teams staking him (out) right now."