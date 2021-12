The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With their goal to fully dominate the Eastern Conference and win the 2022 NBA championship title, the Sixers should strongly consider improving their roster around Joel Embiid.

While everyone is focused on Ben Simmons and his next landing spot, the Sixers could also explore other trades that would make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season.