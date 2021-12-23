NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Drawing Trade Interest From Cleveland Browns

Over the past couple of decades, the Cleveland Browns have struggled mightily to find a starting quarterback.

From the Brandon Weedens and Colt McCoys, all the way to Johnny Manziel and Robert Griffin III, the Browns went through hell before finally committing to Baker Mayfield as their go-to guy.

Nonetheless, Mayfield’s lack of development over the years and how he’s failed to make the most of the weapons at his disposal has made plenty of people around the NFL wonder whether he’s got what it takes to be a starter in this league.