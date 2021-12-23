Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor opened a wrestling school in Ireland called Fight Factory Pro Wrestling. Lynch ultimately decided to return and train at the school after having lunch with Balor.

Speaking to ESPN in 2016, Lynch had the following to say.

Coming back, I always stayed in touch with Finn Balor. I remember having lunch with him one time on this little bench in Dublin, and I was like, “Will I come back? Won’t I come back?” And he goes, “Would you just go back now? Because if you don’t you’re going to be sitting here with me in 10 years wishing that you had gone back, and it’s going to be too late.”

Lynch would sign with WWE in 2013. She would headline WrestleMania 35 along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. That match was never the plan, however.