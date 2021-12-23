Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Becky Lynch is one of the top Superstars in WWE but her road there was not easy. Lynch once retired from the business for a period of 6 years.
Lynch had made a name for herself on the independent scene in the UK, Canada, and United States with promotions such as SHIMMER and Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling. In 2006, she suffered a concussion while wrestling in Germany. The injury caused her to have frequent headaches and she ultimately decided to step away from wrestling. Lynch wouldn't return until 2013.