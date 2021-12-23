Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Wrestling
Ian Carey

Becky Lynch is one of the top Superstars in WWE but her road there was not easy. Lynch once retired from the business for a period of 6 years.

Lynch had made a name for herself on the independent scene in the UK, Canada, and United States with promotions such as SHIMMER and Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling. In 2006, she suffered a concussion while wrestling in Germany. The injury caused her to have frequent headaches and she ultimately decided to step away from wrestling. Lynch wouldn't return until 2013.

Becky Lynch Worked As A Flight Attendant For 2.5 Years

While Lynch was away from wrestling she worked as a flight attendant for 2.5 years. She was employed by the Irish airline, Aer Lingus. It was the same job her mother had worked for years.

It was one of a series of jobs she worked while she was away from the business. She also worked as a bartender and taught a foreign languages class. Lynch took martial arts classes during this period as well but would ultimately decided to return to school. Her field of study should not surprise anyone who has followed her career. Scroll down to learn more.

Becky Lynch Has A Degree In Acting

Becky Lynch went back to school and got a degree in acting from the Dublin Institute of Technology. She also studied at the Gaiety School of Acting and Columbia College Chicago.

Lynch also worked as a stunt double on the popular television series, Vikings. More recently, she appeared on the series Billions in the episode "The New Decas".

Ultimately, Lynch decided to return to wrestling, however. Another popular Irish wrestler played a role in bringing her back. Scroll down to learn who it was.

Becky Lynch Was Trained By Finn Balor

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor opened a wrestling school in Ireland called Fight Factory Pro Wrestling. Lynch ultimately decided to return and train at the school after having lunch with Balor.

Speaking to ESPN in 2016, Lynch had the following to say.

Coming back, I always stayed in touch with Finn Balor. I remember having lunch with him one time on this little bench in Dublin, and I was like, “Will I come back? Won’t I come back?” And he goes, “Would you just go back now? Because if you don’t you’re going to be sitting here with me in 10 years wishing that you had gone back, and it’s going to be too late.”

Lynch would sign with WWE in 2013. She would headline WrestleMania 35 along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. That match was never the plan, however. Scroll down to learn more.

Becky Lynch Was Not Supposed To Headline WrestleMania 35

The main event of WrestleMania 35 was supposed to be Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair. Things ended up getting really messy in the lead-up to the event, however. Lynch and Rousey were supposed to wrestle at Survivor Series that November, but Lynch suffered an injury and had to be pulled. Rousey vs Charlotte Flair then happened on that show instead of at Mania. Plans were then changed to Rousey vs Lynch in a single's match at WrestleMania before ultimately the decision was made to have a triple threat featuring Rousey, Flair, and Lynch.

Lynch would pin Rousey at WrestleMania, becoming "2-Belts Becky" in the process. Lynch will forever go down in history as the first female WWE Superstar to headline a WrestleMania and win.

