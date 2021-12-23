Micah Parsons Looks To Dominate Taylor Heinicke For The Second Time This Season

Sports
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons_Cowboys-WFT_DEC2021.jpg

Ernesto Cova

It's not too often that a single player can turn around an entire team. But as he's shown through his first campaign in the NFL, Micah Parsons is no ordinary player.

The rookie out of Penn State has been one of the biggest sensations in the league from day one, demolishing opposing QBs and lining up both as an interior linebacker or an EDGE rusher.

With him leading the way, the Dallas Cowboys went from having one of the worst defensive units in the league to being a bit of a juggernaut this season.

The Latest

Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Olivia Wilde Celebrates Self Care In Outdoor Swimming Pool

Bill Belichick Explains Why He Doesn't Want The Patriots To Be Featured On 'Hard Knocks'

Salma Hayek Impresses With Wet Swimsuit Snap

Best 3 Times Miley Cyrus Surprised Fans With Quirky Disguises

Parsons Owned Heinicke In Their First Matchup

Parsons is leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year race and he's even a top candidate for Defensive Player of the Year as well.

Now, he'll look to make an even bigger case for him when he faces the Washington Football Team again after completely dominating them just a couple of weeks ago.

The 22-year-old did a little bit of everything in that first matchup, logging three tackles and a couple of sacks for a loss of 26 yards while also forcing a fumble.

Sports

MLB Rumors: Rangers Shocked Corey Seager With Their Aggressive Plan

The former World Series MVP was in awe of the Texas Rangers' plan to fix the team.

By Ernesto Cova

Saquon Barkley Says Parsons Is Like Lawrence Taylor

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Saquon_Barkley.jpg

Those kinds of performances have turned plenty of heads around the league, with even his rivals comparing him to legends of the game.

Recently, fellow Penn State alumni Saquon Barkley claimed that he's already similar to Lawrence Taylor:

"I've never really seen anything like him. He’s really LT-like, to be honest," Barkley told Yahoo Sports. "It is what it is: He’s insane. Every week, [Parsons is] one of those guys that, even if I can’t watch his game, I’ll look and say, ‘What is he doing?’ And I am not just saying this because we’re friends. The sky is really the limit with him. If he keeps working hard and keeping his head on straight, he can be even better than he is now. That’s the scary thing."

WWE Rumors: Charlotte Flair Could Join Husband Andrade El Idolo At All Elite Wrestling

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Calls Out Dak Prescott

Parsons Shuts Down The Comparisons With Taylor

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Micah_Parsons.jpg

Even so, Parsons doesn't want to be compared to arguably the greatest defensive player of all time. If anything, he knows it's still way too early and that he needs to put in a lot of work to even be a part of that conversation:

"I would definitely say it's real too early," Parsons told the Cowboys website. "I could see the similarities, but L.T. was completely different, man. It's an honor that people are doing that, but to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on it's just not ready to be in the conversation yet."

"It's a long way to go. He had 142 (sacks), so I have 130 more to go before we just start saying, 'Yeah that was L.T.' Let's just chill and keep enjoying the work that I keep putting in to get there," he added.

Parsons Says He's His Own Player

Shutterstock | 184479994

Parsons doesn't want to be compared to anyone right now, as he also believes that his versatility and ability to line up everywhere on the front seven make him a unique player:

“There can’t be anybody like me,” the rookie star said. “The fact I can do those types of things, sometimes your impact doesn’t need to be made in the backfield. Sometimes it will be made somewhere else, and I think that’s where my impact was made today.”

Hopefully, he'll go down as one of the greatest ever once it's all said and done, but let's just keep it one day at the time.

Read Next

Must Read

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

You Won't Believe Kendall Jenner's Secret Talent

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Erika Jayne Pantless In Boots With Exciting Announcement

HoYeon Jung Impresses In Baby-Doll Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.