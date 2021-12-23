Micah Parsons Looks To Dominate Taylor Heinicke For The Second Time This Season

It's not too often that a single player can turn around an entire team. But as he's shown through his first campaign in the NFL, Micah Parsons is no ordinary player.

The rookie out of Penn State has been one of the biggest sensations in the league from day one, demolishing opposing QBs and lining up both as an interior linebacker or an EDGE rusher.

With him leading the way, the Dallas Cowboys went from having one of the worst defensive units in the league to being a bit of a juggernaut this season.