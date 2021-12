Olivia Wilde is delivering wise words and her looks while stunning from an outdoor swimming pool. The actress and girlfriend to former One Direction star Harry Styles continues to make headlines for dating a man ten years her junior, but the pop singer wasn't involved in an Instagram post this year bringing Olivia in promo mode for True Botanicals.

Olivia, an environmentalist and hugely into natural beauty, is the promotional face of the popular skincare brand. See her pool snap below.