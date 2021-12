Throughout the years, the New England Patriots have been tied with some of the most iconic controversies in National Football League history.

From Spygate to Tom Brady's DeflateGate scandal to their crew filming the Cincinnati Bengals for a documentary, the Pats' haters have often deemed them as cheaters.

Bill Belichick, on the other hand, would simply state that his crew tries to make the most of all the resources at their disposal so they can get a competitive edge on the gridiron.