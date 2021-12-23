Best 3 Times Miley Cyrus Surprised Fans With Quirky Disguises

Sure, we're used to seeing Miley Cyrus in fun wigs and she can pull off literally any look -- just check her Instagram and see for yourself -- but these fans didn't know what hit them when the pop star decided to go undercover and surprise them.

While many will argue that our Hannah Monatana years have trained us to spot Miley in any disguise, the 28-year-old was unrecognizable at least on a couple of instances while playing fun pranks on regular folk. Scroll to watch her go undercover as a reporter, a sound technician, and a subway musician and give people the thrill of a lifetime.

Janet The Australian Reporter

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube

When she's not adorably photobombing The Voice fans, the multi-hyphenated artist likes to dress up in costume and surprise people on the street. Such was the case back in 2015 when Miley disguised herself as an Australian reporter named Janet and interviewed passers-by for Jimmy Kimmel Live's "I Witness News" segment.

The bit came ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards, which Miley was hosting that year. Dressed in a gray business suit complete with a ruffled white shirt and dark wavy wig, the superstar played her part perfectly right down to the Australian accent. The oversized pearl necklace and chunky reading glasses were a nice touch! Scroll for the video.

Staying In Character

Jimmy Kimmel Live | YouTube

Asking people what they thought of Miley Cyrus and her music, the star never once broke character while listening to the negative opinions of the people she interviewed.

From one person telling Janet he didn't like Miley's style and family to another one blatantly saying "I just like Taylor Swift better," the Plastic Hearts singer maintained her professional attitude throughout and was a credit to all reporters out there, even if she was only pretending to be one.

However, some of the interviews were positive, with one fan quickly recognizing her -- and getting a real treat for it. Watch it below!

Busking In NYC Subway

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon | YouTube

Miley didn't retire her disguises after the experience, coming back in style for a heartwarming surprise to fans in 2017. Teaming up with Jimmy Fallon, the pop star dressed as a country singer and went busking in a New York City subway. Rocking a straw cowboy hat, a long brunette wig, and big sunglasses, she performed her own rendition of Dolly Parton's "Jolene," gathering up a crowd in no time.

As people started singing along and filming the whole thing on their phones, Miley ripped off her disguise and revealed herself to the frenzied crowd, moving on to perform her "Party In The U.S.A." hit. Watch their priceless reaction below!

B.J. The Sound Technician

RuPaul's Drag Race | YouTube

Fast forward to 2020 and Miley was going undercover as a sound technician in the Werk Room at RuPaul's Drag Race. Joining the cast just before the Season 11 premiere, during which Miley served as a judge on the show, the "Wrecking Ball" singer wore male drag complete with a beard and mustache as she snuck behind the mirror to spy on the Queens.

Miley named her persona Barry Johnson "aka B.J." but her disguise was no match for Silky's eagle eyes. The superstar ended up giving everyone a moving pep talk that most likely made their day. Watch it below.

