Best 3 Times Miley Cyrus Surprised Fans With Quirky Disguises

Sure, we're used to seeing Miley Cyrus in fun wigs and she can pull off literally any look -- just check her Instagram and see for yourself -- but these fans didn't know what hit them when the pop star decided to go undercover and surprise them.

While many will argue that our Hannah Monatana years have trained us to spot Miley in any disguise, the 28-year-old was unrecognizable at least on a couple of instances while playing fun pranks on regular folk. Scroll to watch her go undercover as a reporter, a sound technician, and a subway musician and give people the thrill of a lifetime.