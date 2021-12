Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are being labeled as "the shadiest sister-in-laws on Bravo" after Gorga was caught reposting a meme from a fan page that seemingly suggested her husband Joe Gorga's older sister wanted to be her.

In a screenshot shared by the All About the Real Housewives page on Instagram on December 21, the message shared by Calling Out Bravo was seen.

"When your sister-in-law hates you because she ain't you," the message, which was accompanied by a photo of Gorga, read.