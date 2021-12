Erika Jayne and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, and Sutton Stracke, are being joined by two new ladies for season 12. And, according to a series of new photos shared to Rinna's Instagram page, Jayne appears to be on good terms with at least one of the added cast members.

Following a December 21 report from E! News, Rinna took to her social media account, where she shared a group pic.