Devin Booker Shares A Message To People Doubting Suns

Booker and the Suns were definitely aware of the noises surrounding their surprising appearance in the NBA Finals last season. In a recent interview with Zach Lowe of ESPN, Booker revealed that the noise became clearer to them when they heard it directly from Suns assistant head coach Jarrett Jack.

In their first meeting in the 2021-22 NBA season, Jack reportedly told the Suns that there were people who don't think that they deserved to be in the 2020 NBA Finals.

"We heard the noise," Booker said. "But it was almost better hearing it from someone [Jack] who wasn't in our program last year. He confirmed it."