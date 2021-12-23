Devin Booker Shares A Message To People Doubting Suns

After a decade of playoff drought, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have successfully turned themselves from a lottery team into an NBA Finalist last season. However, despite their impressive performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, some people still have doubts if the Suns are really a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.
That wasn't surprising. The Suns may have made it to the biggest stage, but the three opponents that they defeated before they reached the 2020 NBA Finals - Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers - were missing some of their key players due to injuries.