As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, several interesting trade ideas involving Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons continue to surface in the league. The Sixers may have made strong efforts to fix the issue with Simmons, but it wasn't enough to convince him to stay and commit to the team's long-term plan.

After realizing that they could no longer change his mind, the Sixers became more aggressive in finding their disgruntled superstar a new home before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.