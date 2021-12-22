NBA Rumors: Rockets Could Dump John Wall To LA Clippers For Three Veterans

Since the departure of James Harden, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard John Wall and his future with the Houston Rockets. With the team in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging superstar like Wall no longer makes any sense for the Rockets.

Moving Wall and his massive salary is undeniably a tough task for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. However, if he could prove that he's 100 percent ready to play, teams that are in need of a backcourt boost may consider getting his service before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.