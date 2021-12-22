NBA Rumors: Rockets Could Dump John Wall To LA Clippers For Three Veterans

Since the departure of James Harden, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran point guard John Wall and his future with the Houston Rockets. With the team in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, keeping an aging superstar like Wall no longer makes any sense for the Rockets.

Moving Wall and his massive salary is undeniably a tough task for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. However, if he could prove that he's 100 percent ready to play, teams that are in need of a backcourt boost may consider getting his service before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Rockets Send John Wall To Clippers

One of the potential landing spots for Wall this season is the Los Angeles Clippers. In an article, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Rockets to dump Wall to the Clippers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, Serge Ibaka, and Luke Kennard to the Rockets in exchange for Wall. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help the Clippers and the Rockets in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

John Wall An Upgrade Over Eric Bledsoe

Trading for Wall would be a huge gamble for the Clippers. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be an upgrade over Bledsoe at the starting point guard position. Aside from being an incredible playmaker, Wall is also a very reliable scoring option, a decent perimeter defender, and an efficient floor-spacer.

Last season, the 31-year-old floor general averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc, per [ESPN](https://www.espn.ph/nba/player/stats/_/id/4237/john-wall.

John Wall Boosts Clippers' Offense

In his recent piece, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network further explained why swapping Bledsoe for Wall would make a lot of sense for the Clippers.

"The Clippers currently play with the 11th fastest pace out of any team in the league and oftentimes look to push the ball in transition, something John Wall has thrived at over the course of his career, " Siegel wrote. "He may not be as fast as he used to be, but Wall is still faster than half the league and is still explosive when driving to the rim."

Why The Rockets Would Make The Trade?

Though they won't be receiving future draft assets, the proposed trade deal with the Clippers would still be a no-brainer for the Rockets. Trading Wall for three smaller contracts would allow them to create salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022. Bledsoe may be owed $19.3 million in the 2022-23 NBA season but according to Spotrac, only $3.9 million of it is guaranteed.

While Bledsoe and Ibaka don't fit the Rockets' rebuilding plans, they could keep Kennard on their roster. At 25, Kennard still fits the timeline of Rockets' franchise cornerstones Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

