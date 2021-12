Chanel West Coast is rockin' around her Christmas tree in the naughtiest ever Santa minidress, and she's getting major likes. The 33-year-old MTV star and rapper made 2020 headlines for dropping a surprise "West Coast Christmas" single, and it looks like she's kept up her dedication to all things festive this year.

Posting for her 3.5 million Instagram followers, Chanel sashayed around her decorated tree and gifts, and it was a revealing and very Xmas-centric look as she rocked a tiny outfit.